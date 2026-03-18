David Hochman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David Hochman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,086,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,943.43. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 1.3%
Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $269.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.56. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.42.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.64. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 184.17% and a negative net margin of 157.40%.The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orchestra BioMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OBIO
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed, Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company’s research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high?unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.
Orchestra BioMed conducts early? and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.
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