BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $6.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ravenswood Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $56.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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