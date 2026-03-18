BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires 37,500 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 468.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,497,000 after buying an additional 868,151 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 678,214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,393,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 530,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,120,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Autohome Trading Up 1.3%

Autohome stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.12. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATHM

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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