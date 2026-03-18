Cytokinetics Teases Q2 ACACIA-HCM Catalyst as MYQORZO Launch Gains Momentum at Leerink Conference

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) used its presentation at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference to outline its transition from a long-running research-focused company into a commercial-stage cardiovascular drug developer following the recent approval of aficamten, marketed as MYQORZO, for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

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Chief Executive Officer Robert Blum said the company’s more than 25-year focus on muscle biology has now produced its “first approval,” and Cytokinetics is “turning the page onto commercialization” while continuing to build its research and development engine. Blum said MYQORZO is approved in the U.S., Europe, and China, and he positioned the company’s opportunity as potentially multi-billion dollars globally, supported by both label expansion efforts in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and late-stage programs in heart failure.

Non-obstructive HCM readout in Q2: ACACIA-HCM

A central theme of the discussion was the upcoming phase 3readout inin non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Blum said nHCM represents “about 50%” of the overall HCM market opportunity and framed ACACIA-HCM as a potential next step to broaden MYQORZO’s use beyond oHCM.

Executive Vice President of R&D Fady Malik said ACACIA’s dosing strategy was informed by phase 2 experience in nHCM, which differs from oHCM because dosing is guided by ejection fraction without an obstruction gradient. Malik said the phase 2 effort successfully piloted the dosing approach, with roughly 85% of patients reaching the two highest doses (15 mg or 20 mg) and very few dose reductions, reporting 2 out of 40+ patients requiring a dose decrease and no treatment interruptions. He also cited biomarker and echocardiographic signals from phase 2, including decreases in NT-proBNP and improvements in cardiac relaxation indicators.

Malik contrasted this with commentary on another trial in the class, referencing ODYSSEY-HCM (a trial of Camzyos) as having shown similar trend lines but with a higher rate of treatment interruptions, while Cytokinetics expects a treatment-interruption rate of approximately 3%–5% in its program. He added that the company’s experience running HCM trials and its in-house expertise support confidence in trial conduct and patient selection.

On how investors should think about mixed endpoint outcomes, company leaders emphasized the unmet need in nHCM. Malik said there are no effective medical or surgical options in nHCM, and that treatment effects may be smaller than in obstructive disease but still clinically meaningful. Blum said Cytokinetics would view the study as positive “if we hit on either endpoint,” adding that success on both would be preferable, but that a positive trend in the other endpoint would be supportive so long as it is not moving negatively.

Malik added that the company powered ACACIA differently than its oHCM program, noting that the trial was powered for a smaller expected effect on peak VO2 and that even smaller changes can correlate with symptomatic improvement based on minimally important difference analyses discussed during the session.

Potential “halo effect” and longer-term guideline impact

Blum said Cytokinetics has conducted market research suggesting that a positive ACACIA-HCM readout could create a “halo effect” for the oHCM launch in the second half of the year, even without promotion of non-obstructive data. He noted, however, that FDA approval would be required to promote findings for nHCM. Blum also suggested guideline updates could lag, pointing to a timeframe “around 2027” for broader guideline reflection.

The discussion also referenced MAPLE-HCM data. Blum characterized MAPLE-HCM as potentially “a game changer” for medical therapy in HCM, arguing that the results highlight limitations of beta blockers and could influence how guideline committees view cardiac myosin inhibitors. He said the company is sharing data via medical affairs and engaging with guideline stakeholders.

MYQORZO launch: early execution and target prescribers

On commercialization, Blum said the U.S. launch is off to a strong start following FDA approval in late December. He said approximately 125 U.S.-based cardiovascular account specialists began promotion in January, while drug supply and the REMS program became fully operational in the third week of January. Once operational, he said, prescribing and first dispensing occurred quickly, noting that some physicians had patients waiting for approval.

By the company’s mid-February earnings call, Blum said more than 700 healthcare providers were REMS-certified within a few weeks. He also referenced an awareness study showing MYQORZO awareness above 90% within the cardiology community, attributing this to years of presenting and publishing clinical data and close ties to key opinion leaders.

Regarding early patient flow, Blum said most early MYQORZO patients are expected to be treatment-naive, while acknowledging that some switching may occur—particularly among symptomatic patients on low-dose Camzyos—though he emphasized switching is not core to the company’s strategy or the label.

In discussing market development, Blum described a tiered targeting approach:

~700 high-volume U.S. cardiologists account for the majority of Camzyos prescriptions and are a primary focus.

high-volume U.S. cardiologists account for the majority of Camzyos prescriptions and are a primary focus. Another ~2,000 cardiologists have prescribed Camzyos at least once.

cardiologists have prescribed Camzyos at least once. An additional ~7,000–8,000 have seen many oHCM patients but have not prescribed Camzyos.

Blum said Cytokinetics is engaging all three groups with varying reach and frequency and reported encouraging early feedback, including dispensing activity beyond the highest-priority segment.

Pipeline updates: heart failure and next-generation myosin modulation

Beyond HCM, management highlighted two heart-failure programs. Malik said omecamtiv mecarbil has extensive phase 2 and phase 3 data, including what he described as a successful phase 3 trial, and noted the ongoing COMET-HF study is enrolling well, targeting a more severe heart-failure population with results expected in “about 2 years.” He said endpoints include heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death, and emphasized the drug’s profile as not lowering blood pressure.

Malik also discussed ulacamten in HFpEF, describing it as early-stage in a heterogeneous population with lower event rates. He said the phase 2 program focuses on patients resembling the non-obstructive HCM population as a model for HFpEF, and noted ulacamten binds a different myosin site than aficamten, which may lead to distinct pharmacology.

Capital allocation and Europe launch plans

Chief Financial Officer Ching W. Jaw said the company began the year with $1.2 billion in cash and investments. Jaw said capital priorities include funding the U.S. MYQORZO launch, building European commercial capabilities, and continuing to advance the pipeline.

For Europe, Blum said Cytokinetics is preparing to launch in Germany in Q2, with a smaller sales footprint than the U.S. He also noted that pricing in Germany is expected to be materially lower than in the U.S., describing it as roughly 15%–20% of the U.S. dollar level. Blum said the company plans a “gated, disciplined approach” to European expansion, starting with Germany and scaling country by country based on reimbursement, with similar early steps planned for France, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

In closing comments, Blum argued that the company’s opportunity could expand significantly if nHCM is added, and he pointed to additional upside from the heart-failure pipeline while emphasizing execution as the key driver in realizing that potential.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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