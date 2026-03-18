Head to Head Analysis: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -8.16% -6.83% -3.31% Dorian LPG 29.88% 11.82% 7.06%

Volatility and Risk

EuroDry has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 1 0 1 1 2.67 Dorian LPG 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EuroDry and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EuroDry presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and Dorian LPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $52.26 million 1.09 -$4.26 million ($1.57) -12.79 Dorian LPG $353.34 million 3.84 $90.17 million $2.84 11.17

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats EuroDry on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

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EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Dorian LPG

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Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

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