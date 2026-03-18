Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $136.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.1579.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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