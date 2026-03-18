PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3182 per share and revenue of $2.2256 billion for the quarter.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,359,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 402,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia’s largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company’s core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom’s product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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