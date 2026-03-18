Nemetschek (NEMTF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Nemetschek to post earnings of $0.6460 per share and revenue of $319.9480 million for the quarter.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

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About Nemetschek

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Nemetschek SE is a Munich-based software developer specializing in solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries as well as the media and entertainment sectors. The company’s platforms encompass computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), visualisation and project management, enabling stakeholders across planning, design, construction and operation to collaborate on complex building and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1963 by Prof.

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