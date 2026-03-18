Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $416.00

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $341.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.45. The company has a market capitalization of $340.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spring seasonal push: Home Depot launched its “Spring Starts” promotion (Mar 19–Apr 1) to drive demand for outdoor, gardening, cleaning and entertaining categories — a timely revenue driver for the spring selling season that can boost comp traffic and high-margin seasonal categories. From Power Washers to Patios: The Home Depot’s Spring Starts Event Kicks off Season of Savings

Spring seasonal push: Home Depot launched its “Spring Starts” promotion (Mar 19–Apr 1) to drive demand for outdoor, gardening, cleaning and entertaining categories — a timely revenue driver for the spring selling season that can boost comp traffic and high-margin seasonal categories. Positive Sentiment: Pro-focused logistics upgrade: HD rolled out a real?time delivery tracker for large/bulky materials to give contractors minute-by-minute ETAs — a capability that can reduce on-site downtime, deepen Pro customer loyalty, and strengthen omnichannel differentiation versus peers. Improved service for Pros can support repeat sales and margin stability. Home Depot Bets On Real Time Delivery Tracking To Deepen Pro Loyalty

Pro-focused logistics upgrade: HD rolled out a real?time delivery tracker for large/bulky materials to give contractors minute-by-minute ETAs — a capability that can reduce on-site downtime, deepen Pro customer loyalty, and strengthen omnichannel differentiation versus peers. Improved service for Pros can support repeat sales and margin stability. Positive Sentiment: Positive retail coverage: Recent investor pieces and retail roundups have highlighted Home Depot as a top retail/long-term buy, reinforcing conviction among growth/value investors who favor HD’s scale, cash generation and dividend/repurchase profile. This can support longer-term demand for the shares. The Top 2 Retail Stocks to Buy Right Now

Positive retail coverage: Recent investor pieces and retail roundups have highlighted Home Depot as a top retail/long-term buy, reinforcing conviction among growth/value investors who favor HD’s scale, cash generation and dividend/repurchase profile. This can support longer-term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion on tracker impact: Coverage is exploring whether the new real?time Pro delivery tracker materially changes HD’s cash flow or valuation — useful operational progress, but analysts note the financial impact may be gradual rather than immediate. Should Home Depot’s (HD) Real?Time Pro Delivery Tracker Require Action From Investors?

Analyst discussion on tracker impact: Coverage is exploring whether the new real?time Pro delivery tracker materially changes HD’s cash flow or valuation — useful operational progress, but analysts note the financial impact may be gradual rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Near-term growth and technical/financial headwinds: HD’s most recent quarter showed revenue down ~3.8% year-over-year (EPS beat but was lower than last year), and FY2026 EPS guidance (14.23–14.80) sits below some analyst rolls (~15.13 consensus), which can temper upside expectations. In addition, the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and carries elevated leverage metrics (debt/equity), factors that may pressure sentiment and explain the share decline.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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