Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $152.91

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.9091.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

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Zoetis Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $121.74 on Friday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $114.47 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

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Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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