FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,786,270 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 12th total of 3,075,318 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,141,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,141,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $236.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

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FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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