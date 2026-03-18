Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immix Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Immix Biopharma Trading Up 3.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

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Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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