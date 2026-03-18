Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

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Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $128.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,603,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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