Neonode (NEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $0.6770 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neonode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Neonode in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neonode has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 137.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the second quarter worth $127,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode AB (NASDAQ: NEON) is a technology company specializing in optical-based user interface solutions for electronic devices. The company develops sensor and software platforms that allow touch, gesture and hover interactions through the projection and detection of infrared light. Neonode’s offerings are designed to enable intuitive, reliable and low-power human-machine interfaces across a variety of device categories.

At the core of Neonode’s portfolio are its zForce and Neonode software products, which can be integrated into consumer electronics, automotive systems, home appliances, industrial equipment and Internet of Things applications.

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