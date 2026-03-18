Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

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Riskified Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.32 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $639.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.21 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 531,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Riskified by 129.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 107,646 shares in the last quarter. TFJ Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 31.7% during the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 335,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Riskified by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

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Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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