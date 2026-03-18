Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $244.57

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.5714.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,734,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,369,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,167,000 after purchasing an additional 324,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,137,000 after purchasing an additional 987,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $205.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $229.21. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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