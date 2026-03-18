Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook of Oracle FY2026 Earnings

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Oracle in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE ORCL opened at $154.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q3 results and AI backlog — Oracle reported one of its best quarters in 15 years with revenue and EPS beats and a massive increase in remaining performance obligations driven by AI deals, supporting a higher growth trajectory for OCI. Oracle Just Posted Its Best Quarter in 15 Years
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on the AI story — Several analysts are upbeat that Oracle is in the early innings of an AI-led growth cycle and have reiterated buys or high price targets, which supports upside if execution continues. Oracle Continues To Receive Analyst Optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and other brokers reaffirm buys / high PTs after earnings — post?earnings notes highlight cloud revenue strength and IaaS growth, which supports medium?term estimates. Earnings Beat & Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and partnership news — Oracle released Java 26 (strengthening AI/crypto developer tooling) and announced a multi?year embedded?payments collaboration with Alviere, incremental positives for platform stickiness. Oracle Releases Java 26
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target activity mixed — some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Stifel, Mizuho) while keeping Outperform/Buy ratings; signals that upside remains but expectations are being re?priced for higher capex. Stifel Cuts PT on Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Potential large layoffs reported — media reports say Oracle may cut 20k–30k jobs (up to ~18% of workforce) to fund AI data?center buildout and cost savings, raising execution and morale risk. Oracle Layoff Plan Raises Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Rising restructuring & capex / cash?burn concerns — Oracle disclosed materially higher restructuring costs (an additional ~$500M) and aggressive data?center capex, which pressures near?term free cash flow despite revenue beats. Higher Restructuring Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class action notices and lead?plaintiff deadlines — several law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs alleging misstatements about data?center capabilities and capex, creating legal overhang and potential litigation costs. Class Action Lawsuit Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Debate on Oracle’s big AI bet — critics warn the ~$50B+ AI infrastructure push could be either a masterstroke or a costly mistake if demand or margins disappoint. That debate supports higher volatility. $50 Billion AI Bet — Risk/Reward
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.