Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook of Oracle FY2026 Earnings

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Oracle in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $154.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.