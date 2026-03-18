AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,739 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 4,921 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

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AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. agency residential mortgage–backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company seeks to generate income by capturing the spread between the yields on its mortgage assets and its cost of funds, utilizing leverage provided primarily through short-term repurchase agreements with major financial institutions.

The firm’s portfolio is comprised of fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage pools, with holdings diversified across coupons, vintages and collateral characteristics to manage prepayment and extension risk.

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