Enel (ENLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Enel to post earnings of $0.1657 per share and revenue of $24.3599 billion for the quarter.

Enel Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Enel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel’s business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

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