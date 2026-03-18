Satellogic (SATL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $3.8330 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Satellogic Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SATL opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $409.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.45.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SATL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of Satellogic in a report on Friday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Satellogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Satellogic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Satellogic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insider Activity at Satellogic

In related news, major shareholder Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 388,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $2,189,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,862,075 shares in the company, valued at $72,413,482.25. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,676. Insiders own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Satellogic by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 825,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satellogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low?Earth?orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high?resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end?to?end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

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