Eugene Stark Acquires 3,000 Shares of General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene Stark acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $74,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,650. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. General American Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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