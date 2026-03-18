What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TopBuild Q4 Earnings?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2027 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.87 EPS.

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TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.26.

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TopBuild Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:BLD opened at $366.92 on Monday. TopBuild has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $559.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

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TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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