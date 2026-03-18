Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of OLED Q2 Earnings

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s FY2027 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $172.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Down 1.6%

Universal Display stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 53.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.