HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BLFS

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report released on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.40 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.02 million, a P/E ratio of -176.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 96,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,952,998.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,901.30. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 990 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $25,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,590.14. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,241. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

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BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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