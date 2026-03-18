MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MXCT

MaxCyte Stock Down 0.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical?stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical?scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.