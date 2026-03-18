Immuneering (IMRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Immuneering to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Immuneering to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Immuneering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Schall acquired 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $101,082.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $348,055.10. This represents a 40.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Feinberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 135,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,168.35. This represents a 17.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,819 shares of company stock worth $234,472. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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