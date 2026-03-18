SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Head to Head Survey

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SciSparc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciSparc 1 0 0 0 1.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 3 12 1 2.76

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $685.31, indicating a potential upside of 54.63%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SciSparc.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciSparc N/A N/A N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals -30.08% -43.76% -24.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciSparc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SciSparc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciSparc $1.31 million 1.41 -$6.28 million N/A N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $958.40 million 10.61 -$288.28 million ($12.87) -34.44

SciSparc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

SciSparc has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of SciSparc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SciSparc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beats SciSparc on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciSparc

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SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in softgel capsule form. It also has an agreement with The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

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