Frances Davies Acquires 30,000 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Frances Davies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £25,200.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 84.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 71.48 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.20.

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Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

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