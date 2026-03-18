Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for TriMas Q1 Earnings

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

TriMas Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TRS stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of ($139.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in TriMas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.1% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 20,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

TriMas Company Profile

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TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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