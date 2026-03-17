Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 549,755 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 690,455 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 324,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 55.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Inventiva by 28,881.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,580 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Inventiva Price Performance

Shares of IVA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 70,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,475. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Inventiva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVA

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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