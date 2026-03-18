Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,712,047 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 9,257,494 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,799,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,799,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,167. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 44,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $64.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

View Our Latest Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.