Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,606,552 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 8,993,332 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,998,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,998,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Camping World Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Camping World has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.15.

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Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

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Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms are notifying investors and reminding them of the lead?plaintiff deadline (May 11, 2026) for a class action covering purchases from April 29, 2025 through Feb. 24, 2026. These notices are procedural (soliciting potential plaintiffs) but signal broad interest from plaintiff firms. Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Multiple firms are notifying investors and reminding them of the lead?plaintiff deadline (May 11, 2026) for a class action covering purchases from April 29, 2025 through Feb. 24, 2026. These notices are procedural (soliciting potential plaintiffs) but signal broad interest from plaintiff firms. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and several other national plaintiff firms (e.g., Pomerantz, Robbins, Berger Montague, Bernstein, Schall) have announced or publicized the lawsuit and solicited clients — again mainly procedural but increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation activity. ROSEN Law Firm Notice

Rosen Law Firm and several other national plaintiff firms (e.g., Pomerantz, Robbins, Berger Montague, Bernstein, Schall) have announced or publicized the lawsuit and solicited clients — again mainly procedural but increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation activity. Negative Sentiment: One complaint (called out by Robbins Geller) alleges Camping World overstated its ability to “surgically manage inventory” to optimize profit — a substantive claim that, if sustained, could underpin damages exposure and regulatory scrutiny. Robbins Geller Investor Alert

One complaint (called out by Robbins Geller) alleges Camping World overstated its ability to “surgically manage inventory” to optimize profit — a substantive claim that, if sustained, could underpin damages exposure and regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: At least one notice ties the litigation to a sharp stock reaction after an earnings miss and a dividend pause that previously drove a ~24% share drop — highlighting that the suit arises from concrete market moves and management actions that already hurt investor confidence. BFA Law: Earnings & Dividend Pause Notice

At least one notice ties the litigation to a sharp stock reaction after an earnings miss and a dividend pause that previously drove a ~24% share drop — highlighting that the suit arises from concrete market moves and management actions that already hurt investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: The proliferation of filings and solicitations (many firms repeating the same class period and deadlines) increases the chance of contested lead?plaintiff proceedings, potential consolidation, and eventual settlement pressure — all of which can produce legal costs, distraction, and continued volatility for CWH shares. PR Newswire: Rosen Notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

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Camping World Company Profile

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Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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