Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,606,552 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 8,993,332 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,998,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,998,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Camping World Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Camping World has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.15.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
More Camping World News
Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms are notifying investors and reminding them of the lead?plaintiff deadline (May 11, 2026) for a class action covering purchases from April 29, 2025 through Feb. 24, 2026. These notices are procedural (soliciting potential plaintiffs) but signal broad interest from plaintiff firms. Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP
- Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and several other national plaintiff firms (e.g., Pomerantz, Robbins, Berger Montague, Bernstein, Schall) have announced or publicized the lawsuit and solicited clients — again mainly procedural but increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation activity. ROSEN Law Firm Notice
- Negative Sentiment: One complaint (called out by Robbins Geller) alleges Camping World overstated its ability to “surgically manage inventory” to optimize profit — a substantive claim that, if sustained, could underpin damages exposure and regulatory scrutiny. Robbins Geller Investor Alert
- Negative Sentiment: At least one notice ties the litigation to a sharp stock reaction after an earnings miss and a dividend pause that previously drove a ~24% share drop — highlighting that the suit arises from concrete market moves and management actions that already hurt investor confidence. BFA Law: Earnings & Dividend Pause Notice
- Negative Sentiment: The proliferation of filings and solicitations (many firms repeating the same class period and deadlines) increases the chance of contested lead?plaintiff proceedings, potential consolidation, and eventual settlement pressure — all of which can produce legal costs, distraction, and continued volatility for CWH shares. PR Newswire: Rosen Notice
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
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