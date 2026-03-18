Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.15. 43,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 96,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of C$610.63 million, a P/E ratio of -153.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.05.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

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Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company’s principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.

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