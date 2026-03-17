Comparing Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Docebo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Docebo and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 1 3 10 2 2.81 Pinterest 0 19 15 1 2.49

Profitability

Docebo presently has a consensus target price of $30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 55.83%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $25.87, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than Pinterest.

This table compares Docebo and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 15.46% 67.62% 18.64% Pinterest 9.87% 7.95% 6.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Docebo and Pinterest”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $242.69 million 2.35 $37.51 million $1.27 15.62 Pinterest $4.22 billion 2.93 $416.86 million $0.61 30.45

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Docebo. Docebo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Docebo beats Pinterest on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.