Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.75. 58,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average session volume of 5,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Commonwealth Business Bank Trading Down 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

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Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services.

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