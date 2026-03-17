Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Rises By 18.7%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,836,647 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 12th total of 1,547,417 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,501,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,501,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 737,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,591. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $74,317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,536.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after acquiring an additional 631,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,124,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,026,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,881,000 after acquiring an additional 582,976 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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