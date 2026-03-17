Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 170,486 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 12th total of 200,256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 591,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 1,331.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

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Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 373,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,526. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.5%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.

The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.

Further Reading

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