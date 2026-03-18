Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of AVTX opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $284.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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