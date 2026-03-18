Nyxoah (NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Nyxoah to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nyxoah by 72.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $374,000.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies for sleep?disordered breathing. Established in 2018, the company’s primary offering is the Genio® system, a minimally invasive bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulator designed to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). By electrically stimulating the genioglossus muscle, the device helps maintain airway patency during sleep, reducing apnea events and improving overall sleep quality.

The Genio system comprises a small, implantable stimulator positioned submentally and an external activation unit worn by the patient.

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