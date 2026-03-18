Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 15.2%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,913 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 12th total of 14,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust ( NASDAQ:WHLRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter.

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLRP) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single-tenant retail and industrial properties under long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s investment strategy focuses on securing creditworthy tenants—often in sectors such as automotive services, fast food, medical services and banking—to generate stable, predictable rental income over the life of each lease.

Wheeler REIT’s portfolio spans a broad range of lower-middle market properties across the United States, offering geographic diversification and reducing exposure to any single market or tenant.

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