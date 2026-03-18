Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 645,333 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 12th total of 750,722 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expion360

Expion360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPON opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.28. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 21.76%.The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expion360 will post -21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Expion360 stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Expion360 worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expion360, trading under the ticker XPON on the NASDAQ, is a cybersecurity software company that operates through its Leviathan Security Group division. The company’s flagship offering, the Leviathan Platform, delivers a unified risk management solution designed to help organizations identify, assess and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By consolidating compliance management, threat detection and data protection into a single platform, Expion360 enables enterprises to streamline security workflows and maintain continuous visibility into their cyber risk posture.

The Leviathan Platform encompasses modules for vulnerability scanning, automated compliance mapping to frameworks such as NIST, HIPAA and PCI DSS, real-time threat intelligence and incident response orchestration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.