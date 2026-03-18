Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Alpha Modus Stock Down 2.1%

Institutional Trading of Alpha Modus

Shares of AMOD stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Alpha Modus has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Modus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Modus

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Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

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