HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for Brainsway Q1 Earnings

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brainsway in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brainsway’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Brainsway’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

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Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.62%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

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Brainsway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.44 million, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.20. Brainsway has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainsway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brainsway by 1,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth about $2,422,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

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Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway’s technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company’s flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

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