Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 173,611 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 12th total of 205,906 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck Mobilisa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 4th quarter worth about $8,106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 144.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,243 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 92,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,851. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of 496.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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