Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 125,000 Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,070,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,220,240.34. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 13,920 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $184,440.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 90,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 180,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $2,559,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 320,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $4,540,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 420,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 360,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $5,364,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 133,259 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,230.97.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $4,048,485.40.

Sonos Stock Up 1.1%

Sonos stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 1,198,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SONO

Key Stories Impacting Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Institutional Trading of Sonos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 626.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,996 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,243,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,940,000 after purchasing an additional 768,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 1,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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