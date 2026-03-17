MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 1,899 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,055,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,570. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 404 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,040.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 458 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,580.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,444 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $24,440.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,115 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $21,150.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $19,920.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $67,335.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $54,270.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Eugene Nonko sold 59,202 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $592,612.02.

On Monday, March 2nd, Eugene Nonko sold 48,801 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $488,498.01.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eugene Nonko sold 14,498 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $144,980.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 510,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,280. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MediaAlpha

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. MediaAlpha Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. MAX Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average (Zacks)

Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Eugene Nonko SEC Filing

Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Steven Yi SEC Filing

Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% reduction of his holding) at about $9.89 — a larger insider sale that may be interpreted negatively by some investors and could add selling pressure or concern about insider sentiment. Keith Cramer SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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