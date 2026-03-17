SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael Gross Buys 10,452 Shares of Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Gross purchased 10,452 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,282.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,025,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,949,626.70. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 410,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

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SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.34% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 215.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price target on SLR Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRC

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed?end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle?market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co?investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor?backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

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