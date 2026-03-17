IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 190,084 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 12th total of 160,642 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 2,627 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $91,892.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,865.62. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $170,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,054.76. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $498,499. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi bought a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in IBEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Trading Up 0.3%

IBEX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 93,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.66. IBEX has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 31.70%.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.