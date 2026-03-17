IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 190,084 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 12th total of 160,642 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi bought a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in IBEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Trading Up 0.3%
IBEX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 93,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.66. IBEX has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 31.70%.
About IBEX
IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.
Further Reading
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