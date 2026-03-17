C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on February 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.72. The stock had a trading volume of 986,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $203.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $553,275.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,535.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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