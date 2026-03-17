Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on February 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.4%

BJ stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,114,000 after buying an additional 4,704,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,513,000 after purchasing an additional 737,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,471,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,452,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,834,000 after purchasing an additional 179,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BJ. William Blair reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

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BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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